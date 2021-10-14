On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 in Livermore, California, Ashlyn Tacconi took her place in heaven. She had a short and difficult fight with cancer; clear cell sarcoma. However, she spent her last few days and breaths worshiping and praising Jesus for the life she has been given here on earth.
Ashlyn was born in Mountain View, California to William and Donna Hutcheson with her older brother Michael Hutcheson and moved to Livermore one year later. She graduated from San Ramon Valley Christian Academy in 2016 and swam competitively for the Livermore Aqua Cowboys and the Electric Eels throughout her high school years. She received a job with the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) as a lifeguard and swim instructor. Later on, she worked as a barista for multiple coffee shops, including Inklings Coffee and Tea as well as The Press Café in Pleasanton, California. While working at The Press she started to teach piano and singing to kids all around the East Bay ranging from ages 3 years old to 16 years old. Eventually, she was teaching music to around 34 different students each week. In 2020 she had to stop her piano lessons due to COVID-19. Soon after, she received a job with the church she and her husband, Alec Tacconi had been going to, The Rock Church in Danville, California. Both Alec and Ashlyn worked at The Rock Church up until Ashlyn’s passing. She was a media and production coordinator, and she served on the worship team playing the keyboard and singing. Ashlyn assigned and directed a team of volunteers for each of the worship services, and she also coordinated between different pastors and staff members for their needs of videography for the different ministries.
Ashlyn had an amazing gift when it came to worship through music. She was able to lead many people into powerful times of worship from when she was in high school up to only weeks before her death. The room shifted when she played the keys. Power was released when she raised her voice in song. She has been described as a “songbird” by many people and now we have confidence that she is being used as one of God’s songbirds in heaven. Ashlyn’s impact in God’s kingdom here on Earth was huge and powerful. Her ministry was not limited to anyone, and she always fought and ministered to the ones who felt “left out” or “forgotten.” People were moved by her faith and learned to praise Jesus even more when they watched Ashlyn in her own walk with Christ. She followed Jesus with all her heart and always did her best to listen to what the Father wanted for her in her life.
Alec and Ashlyn Tacconi went to a courthouse in Sacramento with just a few other close friends and married each other on March 17, 2020, the day after Contra Costa County shutdown due to COVID-19. Alec and Ashlyn lived in Danville for the remainder of that year with her in-laws and eventually moved into their own apartment in San Ramon, California.
Preceding Ashlyn in death were her maternal grandparents, Dick (2004) and Barbara (1999) German, her paternal grandfather Dr. Willy Hutcheson (2017) and her grandfather-in-law Milton (Del) Tacconi (2020).
Ashlyn is survived by her husband, Alec Tacconi, her parents, Will and Donna Hutcheson, her siblings, Michael, Kiersten Hawley (married to Cody Hawley), Timmy, Joshua and Naomi, her paternal grandmother, Sherry Hutcheson, as well as her (spouses paternal) grandmother in-law, Jill Culp, (spouse’s maternal) grandmother-in-law, Josetta Bibbo, father and mother-in-law Michael and Anne Tacconi, and her brothers-in-law, Jason and Ryan Tacconi.
A celebration of Ashlyn’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Rock Church, 2615 Camino Tassajara, Danville, California, 94506. The celebration will also be live streamed. Streaming information will be available on the Caring Bridge site (ref: ashlyntacconi). In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Alec with medical expenses by donating to: https://gofund.me/0d91492e.