In loving memory of our father and mother, Gordon and Audrey Aune.
Audrey and Gordon were both born in Portland, Oregon. They both attended college in Oregon, where they met.
Gordon Aune was born on Dec. 24, 1933, and passed on Nov. 2, 2021. He preceded his wife of 67 years. Audrey Aune was born on July 4, 1932, and passed Jan. 4, 2022.
They started their adventure with Gordon in the Air Force. Their time in the Air Force took them to Arizona, Texas, Florida and Alaska. During one of Gordon’s flights, he got lost in Russian airspace, but luckily, made it back to Alaska with barely enough fuel. In the meantime, Audrey worked as a school teacher. They then settled back in Oregon. They were then blessed with the opportunity to adopt twin daughters, Jeanne and Joanne. Three years later, Audrey gave birth to a son, Mark. Gordon’s job took them to Tustin, California, where they stayed for four years.
Gordon’s job then took them to Pleasanton, where they lived out the remainder of their life, in the same home for 50 years. They are survived by their three children; a daughter-in-law; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; Audrey’s sister, Gene; and five nieces and four nephews, which also includes their children and grandchildren. They had a wonderful life and many adventures and travels.
Gordon was an amazing woodworker and could build anything. Audrey was well-known in the community as a teacher and school counselor during her career for Foothill High School District. Audrey also volunteered at the discovery shop for 26 years, and where Gordon’s skills were often used.
Audrey and Gordon Aune were greatly loved and will be sorely missed. May they rest in peace. We love you!