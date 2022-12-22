On Nov. 11, 2022, Audrey Cedarlund Lovell passed peacefully, a day before her 98th birthday.
Serving others, she chose her first professional employment at the Great Falls Montana Command Base Hospital in 1944, far from home, applying her University of Minnesota Dental Hygiene degree to assist the war effort.
Irene and Harry Olsen purchased 170 acres in Bellingham, Minnesota, where Audrey, born in 1924, joined Harry and Joyce. They weathered the Depression, attended a one-room school, and enjoyed childhood on the farm. In 1939, the family moved to Dassel, Minnesota, with her beloved black stallion. Audrey studied piano, voice, declamation and loved ice skating. Graduating from Dassel High School, Audrey enrolled at the University of Minnesota (UM). After the WWII, she returned to UM, graduating with a degree in literature and arts.
In 1946, she met Roy Cedarlund, a WWII veteran, at a university dance. Serving three years in combat, Roy returned home after an additional assignment in Berlin as a translator. An academic and athletic scholarship student, Roy graduated with a degree in physics and chemistry from Coe College, Iowa.
Roy and Audrey married in 1948. In Duluth, Roy taught chemistry, while Audrey worked in a local dental practice. Enjoying canoeing, skiing, hiking, and a common love of outdoor and athletic pursuits, they shared a bond that growing up on a Minnesota farm engenders, as well as serving their country in war, relishing peacetime family life.
On vacation to California in 1951, Audrey reunited with her brother, Frank, and Roy accepted a research position at the newly created Lawrence Livermore Radiation Laboratory in 1952. Audrey and Roy set up housekeeping in Livermore, where she resided for 70 years.
Audrey sang alto in choir and volunteered as a deacon and in a variety of church capacities for more than 60 years. While raising three children, she was active in The League of Women Voters and often traveled to Sacramento to lobby for legislation. She assisted with candidates’ nights and regularly worked at the polls. She organized and launched MATCH, Ministry to the Aging Through Community Help.
As well as visiting most of the western national and state parks, the family participated in competitive sports. Around campfires and beach settings, great farming wisdom was imparted to the children, as well as how fortunate they were not to shovel snow, plow fields, nor be trapped in the outhouse by an overly aggressive gander.
After Roy’s death in 1972, Audrey obtained an advanced periodontal dental hygiene degree from UCSF, returning to full time work. At the same time, she both studied and taught piano.
While her daughters were settled in college and grad school at UCSB, she was motivated by her highly adventurous spirit, so she and her youngest traveled to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. This highly successful adventure fostered a love of travel, opening her life to worldwide exploration.
After Vern’s graduation from UC Davis, Audrey expanded her love of music to include singing in the community chorus, joining the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild, and supporting the local opera company. When Vern and his wife began their second teaching abroad assignments in American Schools in Jeddah, Audrey mustered the proper paperwork from the kingdom, and flew to Saudi Arabia to visit her fifth grandchild.
In 1991, while cruising to Oslo with her sister and husband, Audrey met Fred Lovell. They married in April 1992 at the First Presbyterian Church. They shared their love of travel, music and service to the community, biking across many European countries, and their grandchildren.
Never failing to attend every concert, recital, sports event, and production in which her children were engaged, Audrey supported all three children’s studies, interests, and hobbies, as well as her grandchildren’s. She exemplified one from the “Greatest Generation,” with a life of personal responsibility, integrity, humility, work ethic, service and commitment.
Audrey was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Harry; sister, Joyce; and Roy, beloved father of her children and first husband. She was also preceded in death by Fred Lovell, her second husband. She is survived by her children, Lynda Alvarez (Vince), Carol Malouf (George), and Vern Cedarlund (Joyce); Fred Lovell’s son, Jim (Adele); six grandchildren, Andrea Rivera (Brodie), Katie Bous (Joe), Mark Alvarez (Alesha), Erica Smith (Jonathan), Jared and Nick Cedarlund; two grandchildren by marriage, Emily and Zach Lovell; and seven great grandchildren, age 2 to 16.
A service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore, on Jan. 6, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Livermore-Amador Symphony.