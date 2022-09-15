Audrey L. Hodges

Audrey L. Hodges was born to John Louis and Lara Chloe McKinzie on July 1, 1927, in Warren, Arkansas. She married Claude Homer Pierce on Sept. 1, 1945, in England Arkansas. Then they divorced in 1967.

They had five children; Claude, Clarence, Johnna, Jimmy and Phyllis. Then she married Ernest Arthur Hodges where they celebrated 54 wonderful years together until his death. He had four children Dale, Vincent, Linda and Jeffrey. 