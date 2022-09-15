Audrey L. Hodges was born to John Louis and Lara Chloe McKinzie on July 1, 1927, in Warren, Arkansas. She married Claude Homer Pierce on Sept. 1, 1945, in England Arkansas. Then they divorced in 1967.
They had five children; Claude, Clarence, Johnna, Jimmy and Phyllis. Then she married Ernest Arthur Hodges where they celebrated 54 wonderful years together until his death. He had four children Dale, Vincent, Linda and Jeffrey.
Audrey passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. at the Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek.
Audrey attended school until the 10th grade when she had to leave to work in the cotton fields. She worked at the Livermore Lab canteen. She also owned Little Audrey’s Restaurant and Donut shop and also Blimpies subs and salads. She also was a member of the Livermore Rebekah Lodge.
She is predeceased by Claude Pierce Sr., Clarence Pierce, Claude Pierce Jr., Ernest Hodges, and stepson Vincent Hodges. She is survived by Johnna Smith of Livermore, Jimmy Pierce of Livermore, Phyllis Pierce of Livermore, stepson Dale Hodges of Washington, Stepdaughter Linda Bishop of Washington and stepson Jeffrey Hodges of Washington.
She has 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one adopted grandchild, Nemanja Bojic. Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, and services were held at Callaghan Mortuary. Roland Ellingsen from the Celebration Church officiated, and the burial was at 1 p.m. at Memory Garden followed by a reception at the LDS Church at 1501 Hillcrest Avenue. Family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Ernest and Audrey Hodges. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Hodges family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.