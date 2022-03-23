Constance (Connie) Baldonado
July 29, 1944 – Nov. 13, 2021
Reyes (Ray) O. Baldonado
Jan. 6, 1950 – March 14, 2021
Family and friends will gather to remember and celebrate the lives of former Livermore residents, Ray and Connie Baldonado, both of whom passed away last year in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. A memorial mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 1315 Lomitas Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550. Committal services will follow at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, 3885 East Avenue, Livermore, California 94550. A reception will be held from 1 to 4:00 p.m.at the home of Saundra Lomand, located at 1641 Vancouver Way, Livermore, California, 94550. So that we may properly plan for the gathering, please R.S.V.P. to Saundra via email: sklorma@gmail.com; or phone: 925- 667-5478, by March 25, 2022, or the earliest date possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) in honor of this very special couple.