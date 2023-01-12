Barbara Ann Hannon of Livermore passed quietly on Christmas Eve, joining her late husband Charles Aubrey Hannon. Born in Oakland in 1930, the second daughter of Lloyd and Marie Smith, she grew up in San Leandro. A pre-war highlight of her young life was participating in a group performance of Bay Area children playing Hawaiian guitar at the 1939 World’s Fair on Treasure Island when she was only 9 years old. Barbara was spirited and adventurous, she loved being outdoors and exploring new places through travel and research. The nature of her father’s career in the U.S. Army made her a traveler early in life, and naturally independent. In a much safer time, as a young girl she would make her own way to the movies on Saturday mornings on roller skates.

A 1948 Graduate of San Leandro High School, she met her first husband Dwayne Petersen while she was an active Cadet and aspiring pilot in the Civil Air Patrol squadron at Hayward Airport, and together they had three children.