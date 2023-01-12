Barbara Ann Hannon of Livermore passed quietly on Christmas Eve, joining her late husband Charles Aubrey Hannon. Born in Oakland in 1930, the second daughter of Lloyd and Marie Smith, she grew up in San Leandro. A pre-war highlight of her young life was participating in a group performance of Bay Area children playing Hawaiian guitar at the 1939 World’s Fair on Treasure Island when she was only 9 years old. Barbara was spirited and adventurous, she loved being outdoors and exploring new places through travel and research. The nature of her father’s career in the U.S. Army made her a traveler early in life, and naturally independent. In a much safer time, as a young girl she would make her own way to the movies on Saturday mornings on roller skates.
A 1948 Graduate of San Leandro High School, she met her first husband Dwayne Petersen while she was an active Cadet and aspiring pilot in the Civil Air Patrol squadron at Hayward Airport, and together they had three children.
Always resourceful, she applied her talents as a bookkeeper, working in banking and selling real estate and Tupperware. She later worked for the Livermore Lab first as a secretary and then as a lab technician in the Radiochemistry department. While at the Lab, she met Charlie Hannon, and they were married in 1964. Charlie adopted her three kids and they later had a daughter. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2016.
Barbara would continue in business independently, running her boutique bookkeeping business from home so she could be available to her kids. In the early 1980s, she was an early adopter of home computing and ran her business including payroll electronically. She was the bookkeeper for Livermore Playschool and Peppertree School for many years.
Partnered with Charlie, she drove her own motorcycle around the United States and Canada, took multiple cruises, traveled by rail across Europe, and even parachuted solo from a plane at age 56. Her credo to all young women was to “Never ride on the back of any man’s bike,” implying that all women deserve to ride independently in life. Most recently, at age 87, her daughter Ginger joined her on a two-week trip to Denmark and Norway, walking up to six miles a day. She loved taking photos, watching ice skating and tracing her family’s genealogy.
She supported Charlie in his role in the Masonic Lodge and Aahmes Shrine, and her children as a Girl Scout leader, president of the Job’s Daughters Mothers Club, and patiently watched weekly dance lessons at Carol Jean’s studio. She served as President of Zen Sayedeh Ladies Club of Aahmes Shrine.
She took great pride in her sewing skills; there was no fashion or Halloween costume she couldn’t create, often making dance costumes and formals to perfection with little notice. Her dedication to developing her garden with new plants and landscaping was an ongoing source of accomplishment for her.
Barbara is survived by her four children: Jeffery Hannon, Debra Rock, Susan Winfree, and Ginger Greenlee (Stuart), ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family offers their sincere gratitude and appreciation to those who supported and cared for her in her last days, particularly the caring staff at Sunol Creek Memory Care and Hope Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held in the evening, on Feb. 24, 2023, in Livermore. Contact Ginger Greenlee for details.