Barbara Edwards-Benninga

Bobbie passed away after a 13-year battle with metastasized breast cancer.

Bobbie was born in San Francisco and lived both on the Peninsula and in the East Bay. She moved to Livermore in 1995. She was the oldest girl in a family of three sisters and four brothers. She was married and had a son at age 19. Life threw a lot at Bobbie. She was the ultimate fighter. She had survived three types of cancer, as well as their treatments, a broken back, a rebuilt neck, the loss of one sister and two brothers, the loss of her first husband and the loss of her son. She was still the most upbeat person you could meet. Bobbie remarried at age 55.