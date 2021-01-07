Barbara Cecelia Kaifer, 90, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, in Pleasanton.
Barbara was born in Alameda, on Sept. 9, 1930, the only child of Joseph Arthur Ghiselli and Dominica Angela Bianco. Barbara graduated from Alameda High School in 1948 and received an Associate of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1950.
Barbara married Robert Kaifer of San Leandro, on April 12, 1953. Barbara and Bob settled in Livermore, where they raised their three daughters. While raising her children, Barbara volunteered at St. Michael School, serving on the St. Michael School Board and managing the school library.
Barbara also volunteered for 40 years at the ValleyCare hospital thrift shop. She cherished the friends she made at the thrift shop over the years.
Family was everything to Barbara. She enjoyed getting together with her aunts, uncles, and cousins for holidays and parties, and she particularly loved having her children and grandchildren visit. Barbara was an accomplished seamstress and sewed and knitted beautiful sweaters and clothes for her family. Barbara was also an avid football fan, and she and Robert were longtime Cal Bear football season ticket holders through good seasons and less good seasons.
Barbara’s beloved husband, Robert, died four weeks prior to Barbara’s passing. Barbara is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Roberta Bandy (Tom) of Livermore, Margo Miller (Bradley) of Woodland, California, and Alison Peterson (Steven) of Arlington, Massachusetts; and eight grandchildren, Joe Bandy (Michelle), Melissa Bandy, Amy Bandy, Brandon Miller (Maritza), Holly Miller, Heidi Miller, Lauren Peterson and Andrew Peterson.
Donations in her memory may be made to ValleyCare Charitable Foundation or to your favorite charity.