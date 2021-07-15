Barbara Gene Richards Resident of Livermore, California. Barbara passed away on May 13, 2021, after 95 years on this earth. Born in Jackson, Michigan, she became a Navy nurse after graduating from the nursing program at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. While stationed in San Diego, she met Russell Verne Richards, whom she married July 2, 1949. They lived in San Diego, California and Hopkinsville, Kentucky, then moved to Livermore over 60 years ago where they raised their family. She worked part-time as a recovery room nurse at Valley Memorial Hospital where she developed many lifelong friendships. Camping and fishing were favorite activities, especially the family trips to the Big River on the Mendocino coast. She and Russell enjoyed gardening and growing and preserving fruits and vegetables together. After raising their family, they traveled together to Alaska on fishing trips and scenic cruises, and Barbara later traveled to Italy, the Panama Canal and even snorkeled in Hawaii when she was 80. At home, she enjoyed painting in oils and acrylics, sewing and decorative stitchery. She was an avid reader of a range of subjects from history to mystery novels. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Russell in 2004 and daughter Ruth in 2006. She is survived by her brother Tom Redinger; daughter Nancy (Paul) Meglen; and son Dan (Sarah) Richards. Grandchildren Michele (Dan) Spenker; and Ted (Yolanda) Olheiser. Great-grandchildren Justin, Nolan, and Meliza, as well as many nieces, nephews, and informally ‘adopted’ children and grandchildren. Known to many as their ‘Second Mom’ she was always ready to give support and advice, or to share her love of nature with them. After retirement she enjoyed many years with the Springtown Ladies Golf group. She was active in the PEO Sisterhood and cherished her friends there. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore where her joy in helping people led to her serving in the Stephen Ministry through the church. She brought cheer and good humor everywhere she went. A celebration of her life is being planned for September 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore.
