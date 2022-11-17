Barbara Gennaro, age 67, of Livermore, California, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Nov. 6, 2022, at Stanford Valley Hospital in Pleasanton.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1954, in Sacramento, California to Everett Borlaug and Bonnie Otteson.
She was a mother, a wife, a grandmother, a sister, and a dear friend to so many. She adored the Livermore community and supporting small businesses where she could as she has been a Livermore resident for over 35 years.
Future Farmers of America (FFA) Livermore Chapter is where she spent close to 13 years helping her own children and students navigate through the ups and downs of raising their animals for auction at the Alameda County Fair. She loved devoting her time out at the school farm with the animals, parents, and students.
Barbara is survived by her husband Patrick Gennaro, kids Dennis and Nichole Kurish, Jeanette Money, Catherine and Eric Lindquist, Maria and Brian Gryn, and Myles and Darbie Gennaro. Grandkids Blake, Noah, Haleigh, Charlotte, Hudson, Eloise, Duke, and Cole. She loved her grandkids fiercely as they brought her so much joy and love!
If you knew her, you would know she had a passion for food and family and bringing those two together to create delicious and memorable family get togethers. The more the merrier!
The memorial service will be held at Callaghan’s Mortuary in Livermore on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers we’d love to ask for a donation to be made to Stanford Valley Hospital in Pleasanton. Our mom received the absolute best care we could have ever wished for, and we would love to honor her in that way.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gennaro family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.