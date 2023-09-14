OBIT - Barbara Jean Di Grazia.jpg

Daughter of the late Mario Valli of Ferno, Italy and San Francisco and Rose (Adiego) Valli of Vacaville and San Francisco. Loving wife of 62 years of the late Herbert Di Grazia, beloved mother of Karen (née Di Grazia) and Leonard Rossi of Castro Valley, and Donna Di Grazia of Claremont, California. Adored grandmother of Janet Rossi of Washington, D.C. and her fiancé, Ray Hieronimus of Maryland, and step-great-grandmother of Aiden Hieronimus. Predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lillian (Biaocchi) Valli.

A proud graduate of Galileo High School in San Francisco, and an active member of St. Michael Catholic School and Church in Livermore for 67 years, Barbara served others in a wide variety of capacities there, including as room mother, yard duty, 4th grade history teacher, and head of the Parent-Teacher Group when her daughters were in school. She also served on a host of committees in the parish and was a member of various groups including the Ladies Aid Society and the Altar Society.