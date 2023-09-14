Daughter of the late Mario Valli of Ferno, Italy and San Francisco and Rose (Adiego) Valli of Vacaville and San Francisco. Loving wife of 62 years of the late Herbert Di Grazia, beloved mother of Karen (née Di Grazia) and Leonard Rossi of Castro Valley, and Donna Di Grazia of Claremont, California. Adored grandmother of Janet Rossi of Washington, D.C. and her fiancé, Ray Hieronimus of Maryland, and step-great-grandmother of Aiden Hieronimus. Predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lillian (Biaocchi) Valli.
A proud graduate of Galileo High School in San Francisco, and an active member of St. Michael Catholic School and Church in Livermore for 67 years, Barbara served others in a wide variety of capacities there, including as room mother, yard duty, 4th grade history teacher, and head of the Parent-Teacher Group when her daughters were in school. She also served on a host of committees in the parish and was a member of various groups including the Ladies Aid Society and the Altar Society.
Barbara and Herb were a team, and she especially shared his love of Yosemite and music. Over the years she attended countless choral and band concerts and sports team games (especially volleyball and tennis) in which someone in the family was involved, beaming with pride at hearing Karen sing, seeing Leonard or Donna conduct, or rooting Janet on playing volleyball. And everyone who knew her knew she absolutely loved flowers—any kind and in any state—and there wasn’t one that she couldn’t rehabilitate or nurse along well past its prime. She was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors, and in her older age her daily schedule often revolved around watching their games. Most of all, she deeply loved her family and did things all the time to remind them that love is the most important gift of all.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her recent caregivers and home health nurse for their wonderful and loving care, especially Ruby Fulgueras and Grace Shin, to the doctors and nurses of Kaiser Hospital Oakland’s Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit, to the kind residents and staff of Baywood Court in Castro Valley, and to her beloved and loyal neighbors on Scott Street in Livermore.
Family and friends are invited to visitation and recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 4008 East Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley.
Donations may be made to Yosemite Conservancy, the St. Vincent de Paul Society (through Transfiguration Church), the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, or a charity of one’s choice.