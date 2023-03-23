Mrs. Barbara Jean McGinty (Hutchinson), age 72, of Brentwood, California went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, raised in Medford, Oregon, a daughter of Roy and Dolores Hutchinson. She and her husband moved their family to Livermore, California in 1982 and raised their family there.