Mrs. Barbara Jean McGinty (Hutchinson), age 72, of Brentwood, California went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, raised in Medford, Oregon, a daughter of Roy and Dolores Hutchinson. She and her husband moved their family to Livermore, California in 1982 and raised their family there.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hutchinson, son-in-law Ken Limtiaco and great-grandson, Casen Glenn Ambrosino.
She was a natural caregiver and worked as a preschool teacher and infant care provider after raising their three daughters. She had a passion for helping others, singing, and was known for her joy-filled smile. She had a love for hummingbirds, flowers, camping in the mountains, traveling and most of all taking her grandkids to the zoo.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, Edward Allan McGinty, Jr., mother, Dolores Hutchinson, sister, Beverly (Martin) McCartan both of Rogue Valley, Oregon, three daughters and a son-in-law; Jennifer (Mike) Ambrosino of Patterson, California, Pam Limtiaco and Jodel Wolfe both of Brentwood, California; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held at Celebration Church in Livermore, California on March 18, 2023. When asked what she would like for her service, she simply responded “PINK!”
Donations can be made to the Oakland Zoo, PO Box 5237, Oakland, California, 94605. Please make a note “In Memory of Barbara McGinty.” Donations may be made on their website via the donation page. Please email impact@oaklandzoo.org after the donation and include in the subjection line “In Memory of Barbara McGinty” as all donations will go toward a bench within the zoo with a plaque in her memory.