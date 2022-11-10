Barbara Jean McMahon-Mills was born June 22, 1940, and passed peacefully on Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 82. Her siblings included her sisters, Elizabeth and Patsy, and her two brothers, Ed and Richard. In 1949, the McMahon family moved to 2nd St. in Pleasanton, California. Barbara had a son, Donald Mills, a daughter, Holly Mills-Novacek, two granddaughters, Brittany Mitchell and Lindsay Grigoryev, and four great-granddaughters, Hayden, Evie, Preslee and Polina. Barbara attended Amador Valley High School, class of 1958, where she was crowned prom queen. She enjoyed entertaining, socializing and painting but most of all spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was ALWAYS the life of the party and enjoyed bringing joy to others. Service will be held for anyone who would like to join:
Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, California 94566.