Barbara Paddack passed peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister to Wanda. Our family affectionally called her “NaNa.” She is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 Great grandchildren.
Barbara was amazing, professional, intelligent, sharp, warm, friendly, beautiful with the funniest sense of humor. She always brightened a room and made people laugh and smile. Once you met her it was impossible to forget.
Barbara retired in 2013 after 35 years in the business. She kept busy, traveled and focused on her family. She was the keeper of the family history, loved ancestry, and documented everything. Barbara was an orphan and was always looking for information about her parents and other family members. Her family was everything!
Barbara’s vitality and enthusiasm was contagious, she always had a project, and pushed herself to achieve all her goals. She was s self-educated, independent woman and leader with a flair for storytelling. Gotta love Nana’s stories!
Services are Saturday, Dec, 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. for visitation, and an 11 a.m. service at Callaghan Mortuary, located at 3833 East Ave., in Livermore. The burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, 1240 N. Livermore Ave., in Livermore. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Paddack family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.