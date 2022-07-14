Barbara Carol Savoy passed away at age 80 on June 30 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lee; her three sons and nine daughters — John, Von, Elon, Somon, Jehon, Jalon, Saron, Shlon, Canon, Alexon, Elise and Zachary; her grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Barbara moved to Livermore in the 70s and became an active member of the community. In the early years, Barbara could be found at all her children’s events (soccer, band, etc.), and in her later years, she served on the historic preservation committee, volunteered at local animal shelters, worked at the library and so much more.
Barbara will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all — humans and animals alike. Please join us in celebrating Barbara’s life at an open house on July 30 at the Savoy household from noon to 6 p.m. Located at 989 S “L” St. Livermore, California, 94550.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter.