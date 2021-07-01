On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Barry Edward Zupan passed away at his home in Livermore, California at the age of 72, eight months after his diagnosis with a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Barry was born in San Francisco on February 3, 1949, to Sam and Rose (Ughi) Zupan. He grew up in Santa Rosa and earned his degree from Sonoma State. He enjoyed a long career and owned multiple companies in the automotive equipment industry. Barry was an accomplished photographer and loved using his photos to share his experiences traveling abroad, as well as the natural beauty of the Livermore Valley.
Barry is survived by his sons Steven (Laura) and Brian (Michelle); long-time partner Sally; brother Gary; and grandchildren; Michael, Nolan, and Sam.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Zupan family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.