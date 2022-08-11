Bea was born in Portland, Oregon to Hugh and Arlene MacCreary. In 1952, she graduated from Washington High School and in 1956 from Lewis and Clark College with a BS in chemistry. She married Charles (Chuck) Armstrong in 1958, and they had three children. Chuck was a civilian employee for the Navy and, so, was transferred a few times. They moved from Ridgecrest, California to King George County, Virginia and finally landed in Dublin in 1968.
Bea worked at LLNL in the analytical chemistry department in the field of emission spectroscopy for 18 years. She quilted many quilts, crocheted many afghans and made and collected many, many miniatures. She was a member of the Peacemakers Needle Arts and N.A.M.E (National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts). Bea was a devout science fiction fan. She especially loved all things Star Trek. In fact, she was a Trekkie before it was cool. She attended many sci-fi conventions and really enjoyed hearing and meeting the various Star Trek actors.