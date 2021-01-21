Beatrice Nolan, at the age of 96, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, and is now in peace with so many loved ones in heaven.
Bea came from a family of eight children and loving parents. She met her husband, Glen Nolan, at the age of 21 and was married within three months. They worked side by side in life and business to establish an incredible legacy. They created several successful companies and businesses.
She was known as “Big Red” in professional circles, as a reflection of her tenacity and outstanding business sense. Glen and Bea always made time for a date night, loved dancing, and being with the horses. They were the great loves of each other's lives. As Glen would always say, they shared “58 wonderful years of marriage” when he passed.
She supported the operations of Colma Drayage Trucking Company, all while raising the eight children they had. She was able to spend close to the last 60 years of her life at their home in Pleasanton, California, Nolan Farms. Horse racing and days at the track brought her not only joy, but many dear friends.
As her children grew, she became Grandma Bea to 13 grandchildren and loved being with family, hosting holidays at the ranch until the very end. She was GGBea to 15 great-grandchildren and loved every one of them, always having Chex-mix nearby.
Bea had a life full of adventure and spent the last 15 years making the most of every chance. Thousands of cards games and lunches out with friends and family. She was always up for trying something new, well into her 80s and 90s, which included dozens of helicopter rides all over the U.S., zip-lining, white water rafting, riding roller coasters at Disneyland, concerts and many trips to Vegas filled with late nights of laughter and cards. She loved a good a margarita, but most of all, she loved being able to love others.
Her legacy of generosity and kindness will leave a lasting impression on all those that knew her. She will be greatly missed, but we are thankful to know she is with Jesus and out of pain.
