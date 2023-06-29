Bennie Dean Walker, 91 of Grangeville passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Bennie was born on May 31, 1932, in Williston, North Dakota to Euclaire Irwin George Walker and Myrtle Smith Walker.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Bennie Dean Walker, 91 of Grangeville passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Bennie was born on May 31, 1932, in Williston, North Dakota to Euclaire Irwin George Walker and Myrtle Smith Walker.
He was a distinguished and talented photographer, a lover of animals and all things nature. He had a dry sense of humor with a twinkle in his eye. He was a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville.
Bennie is survived by his children; Melanie (Mark) Overby and Rob (Karen) Walker; his grandchildren, Sara May (Dan), David Bettencourt (Erienne), Kimberly Sims and Alison DiDiano (Rob); his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Logan and Molly May, James and Nevaeh Sims.
He is also survived by his brother, Jimmy Walker (Patti) and many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his love and companion in adventure, Shirley Boutwell Walker. Also preceded by brother Robert Walker and sister Darlene Luper, sisters-in-law Sandy Walker and Beverly Walker and brother-in-law Chuck Luper.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Pastor Steven Naylor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Mount Idaho Cemetery, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
These young fair enthusiasts enjoyed the high-flying carnival rides last weekend at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. The popular annual event brings a traditional lineup of summertime fun, rides and live music. See additional photos and…