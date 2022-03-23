Bernadette Irene Guillaume (Hiner), age 87, passed away peacefully in her home in Dublin, California, on March 6, 2022. She was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Bernie (as her friends and family knew her), was born on May 11, 1934, in Sioux City, Iowa. She went on to marry the love of her life, Harvey Ernest Hiner on Feb. 20, 1954. They remained in Iowa for a short time before moving to California in 1960, and settling in Dublin, California, in 1961. There, Harvey worked as a roofer, before retiring in 1994, and passed away in September 2012. Both Harvey and Bernie were avid bowlers in many different leagues. They were married for 58 years.
Proceeded in death by husband- Harvey Ernest Hiner; infant daughter- Barbara Jean Hiner; father- Alvin Guillaume; mother- Venita Kelly; sisters- Rita, Teresa; brothers- Lawrence, Alvin Jr., and Gene.
Survived by sister, Patty, brother, Tommy, Bobby. Children, Valerie, and husband Mike Brown; Lynda and husband Bob Young; Ritchie and wife Malathi; Brian and wife Rachel; Susan and husband Rob Roy; Roger and wife Sharon. Grandchildren: Billy, Robert Luis (R.L.), Michael, Bobby, Patty, Timmy, Krysten, Gary, Kristi and Michael and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place at St Raymond’s Catholic Church in Dublin on March 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Burial services will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Daughters of St Raymond’s Church. 11555 Shannon Avenue, Dublin California, 94568. The Hiner family wishes to acknowledge the prayers, kind words, calls, & loving support at this most difficult time.