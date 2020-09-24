Bernadette M. Dantzig

Bernadette was born in Queens, New York, to Mary Feeney Flynn and Melville Flynn.
After eight years at St. Barts Grammar School in Elmhurst, New York, Bernadette was awarded an academic scholarship to Bishop McDonald High School in Brooklyn. After graduation, she attended Grace Institute in Manhattan for a year, before joining the legal department of W.R. Grace.
Bernadette married Ed Dantzig on Oct. 30, 1965, and later moved from Long Island to Pleasanton in 1973. Together, she and Ed raised their three children – daughter, Kerry, and sons, Brian and Michael.
She cherished her grandchildren and loved seeing them often. She talked, listened to and doted on them. Grandsons, Alex (Briegan), Dylan, Tanner, Connor and Liam, and granddaughter, Nicole, will cherish their memories and time spent together with Grandma.
Bernadette’s friends from St. Augustine Catholic Church, her work, and volunteer friends at Hope Hospice and her exercise, book club, and coffee girlfriends gave her great love, support, and encouragement during her long battle with ALS.
Bernadette was an avid reader and loved to travel, especially to visit family in New York - Denis, Dorothy, and Marian - and to her large and loving family in Ireland and England. Staying in close contact with extended family gave her hope and sustained her during her illness.
Her brother Frank preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her loving daughters-in-law, Melissa and Carrie Dantzig.
Heartfelt gratitude to the Feeney, Lohan, and Molynoux families.