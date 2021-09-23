Known as Bernie to friends and family, Bernard William Sherman was born in Syracuse, New York on June 18, 1933, to parents Violet Pearl and Kenneth Llyod Sherman. He was the youngest of eight children.
The Sherman family settled in Livermore in 1984, during Bernie’s long electronics career. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and was an active member at Saint Bart’s in Livermore. He kept busy with projects and enjoyed taking walks in parks and was an avid camera enthusiast. Bernie also honorably served in the United States Air Force.
Bernie was preceded in death by his son Matt. He is survived by wife, Dorothy; children, Lynn and Andy; grandsons, Joey and Alex; as well as great-granddaughter Tatum and one on the way, in addition to extended family. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at Callaghan’s Funeral home in Livermore on Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BrightHaven Healing Arts Center for Animals. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Sherman family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.