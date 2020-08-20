Bernice Marie White

Bernice White passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Bernice was born on the family ranch on Collier Canyon Road to parents Manuel and Mary Bettencourt. She was a lifelong resident of Livermore, where she attended Highland School and Livermore High School. Mom loved her friends, family and especially her dog, Mitzi.
Bernice worked at the Livermore Lab and retired in 1986 as a secretary at the Livermore School District office, where she worked for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira White; her brother, Clarence Bettencourt; her daughter, Bev Watt; and her parents. She is survived by her children, Rick Watt (Linda), Ken Watt (Maggie), Bob Watt (Marisol) and Lynette White (Patty); as well as nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In her youth, she loved to play golf, card games and have family gatherings for birthdays and holidays. Bernice also loved to go on cruises.
The family would like to thank the care givers (especially Debbie Discher) for the effort put forth to make her last days as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Livermore School District to aid in distance learning during this pandemic. Contact person would be Tracy Dreher, 685 E. Jack London Blvd., Livermore, CA., 94551.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the White family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.