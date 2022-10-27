Beth Elaine Bosserman (Jacobs) left her birthplace and hometown of St. Paul, Nebraska with her beloved husband Orville Dean Conley in early 1947 for opportunity and to raise their family in the Bay Area of California. Elaine, as she was known, was a loving mother to her four children: Barbara, Bruce, Beverley and Becky. Orville died in 1970 at just 43 years old. In 1975, through Parents Without Partners, she met and then married Marion W. Bosserman, also widowed, and they enjoyed a blended family for 13 years until his death in 1988 at the age of 61. Elaine was a hard-working, dedicated employee of Gulf Oil and then Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where she worked for 14 years until her retirement in 1990. After her retirement, she traveled extensively with family, friends and organized groups. Elaine enjoyed her church, sewing, crocheting, quilting and genealogy. In her later years, she found so much comfort in the companionship of her rescue cat Dora, aka Dora Belle Lapsitter. Elaine died peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She is survived by her sisters, LaVonne and Donna; her daughters Beverley and Becky; stepchildren; nieces; nephews; and three generations of grandchildren. She will be missed.
Services include a visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, followed by a burial at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue, Livermore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.