Elizabeth Louise Cowan (Betty) Greenlee was born during the Great Depression into an immigrant farming family in the California Central Valley town of Strathmore. The youngest of six, she beat polio at an early age and became the first in her family to graduate from college, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Fresno State in 1952. A committed educator, Betty would teach elementary school in both primary and substitute roles for the next 30 years. She then moved on to teach preschool at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore while also volunteering at Sunol Regional Park for many years. She loved her church family and was a dedicated leader within the Presbyterian Women’s Association, prayer groups and several Christian charities. She also loved to travel, hike, camp, garden, cook, among many other pursuits.
Betty is preceded in death by Ralph, her beloved husband of 59 years (2019) and is survived by children Raymond (Raylene) of Napa, Ruth Micheletti (Brian) of Pacifica and Stuart (Ginger) of Livermore, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild born after she passed. She is greatly missed by her family and friends for her sense of humor, joy of life and spirit of service. The family will be holding a celebration of life service on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Livermore. Please join us in remembering Betty at the church or live online at http://www.fpcl.us.