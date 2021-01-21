Elizabeth Cowan (Betty) Greenlee passed from this world on Dec. 18, 2020. She was born during the Great Depression into an immigrant farming family in the California Central Valley town of Strathmore. The youngest of six, she beat polio at an early age and became the first in her family to graduate from college, receiving a bachelor's degree in education from Fresno State in 1952. A committed educator, Betty would teach elementary school in both primary and substitute roles for the next 30 years. She then moved on to teach preschool at First Presbyterian Church of Livermore while also volunteering as a teaching docent at Sunol Regional Park for many years. She loved her church family and was a dedicated leader within the Presbyterian Women’s Association, prayer groups and many Christian charities. She also loved to travel, hike, camp, sew, garden and cook, among many other pursuits. Betty is preceded in death by Ralph, her beloved husband of 59 years (2019), and is survived by children Raymond (Raylene) of Napa, Ruth Micheletti (Brian) of Pacifica, and Stuart (Ginger) of Livermore, and seven wonderful grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her sense of humor, joy of life, and spirit of service. The family requests that donations in Betty’s honor be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore's Freedom Campaign.
