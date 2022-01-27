Betty Jo Hildum died at 12:18 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Kaiser Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints at 950 Mocho St. in Livermore, followed by interment in Memory Gardens at 3873 East Ave., Livermore at 12:30 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Hildum; her son, Eric Hildum; her daughter-in-law Eva Hildum; her daughter, Leah Sylva; her son-in-law Brandon Sylva; her grandsons, Christopher Hildum, Austin Pahler, and Mason Sylva; and her granddaughter, Madison Sylva. She loved them all, and they will miss her.
She went to the hospital in mid-December where she contracted pneumonia. This damaged her lungs to the point that she had been informed by her physician that she would never be able to survive without a high level of oxygen supply delivered to her at her bedside for the rest of her life. She decided this was not a life she wanted to live and asked for the oxygen to be removed. Scott, Eric, Eva, Leah, Chris, and a nephew, Ted Hildum, were at her side during the day on Sunday while the medical staff infused a high dose of morphine to make her passing more comfortable. In the evening, she was fed some Cream-of-Wheat to counteract dizziness. A pro football game was mentioned and, when it was turned on, she woke up to full awareness of her surroundings. She watched the last half of the fourth quarter with alertness and was able to communicate clearly with the family around her. After the game, she collapsed and never spoke again.
Betty Jo Bendigo was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on Feb. 6, 1938. Her family later moved to a ranch outside of Fort Myers, Florida where Betty Jo grew up. She learned to ride, both she and her sister having their own horses at the ranch. She graduated from Fort Myers High School in June 1956 and started as a freshman at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania in September.
She dated several students there, the last one being Scott Hildum. Two weeks after her graduation from Swarthmore, Betty Jo and Scott were married in the Fort Myers First Methodist Church. After a honeymoon in Nassau, in the Bahama Islands, they settled in Baltimore, Maryland where Scott was working. Betty Jo worked for a time in an animal research laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, studying and getting scratched by cats. A little over a year later, Eric was born at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. They all moved to a farm in Sparks, Maryland, north of Baltimore, and she had both the family’s horses from Fort Myers shipped up to the farm where she and Scott rode together.
After a few years of that, Scott went to graduate school at the University of Colorado in Boulder. One of the horses had died and the other one was put out to pasture on a college roommate's land. Betty Jo worked in several shops in Boulder to help pay the bills, which helped when both Betty Jo and Scott learned to ski and decided that it was a fun way to spend winter weekends. She took advantage of CU to complete the course work for a master’s degree in psychology. During this time, she gave birth to Leah at the hospital in Boulder. After Boulder, Scott’s work took them to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Betty Jo found time to ride again, introducing Leah to riding, which they did together on a regular basis. She also spent time helping Eric get over the hard spots in high school.
Betty Jo’s relaxation also consisted of attending Michigan football games and growing vegetables in a plot behind the garage. Then came the move to California, first to San Jose and then to Livermore. Betty Jo finally achieved her professional goal of being a school psychologist. She worked in the Milpitas school district for 21 years. Betty Jo and Leah continued to ride and were dedicated enough to actually buy a horse for each of them. When Leah got involved in Pony Club, Betty Jo became a local official of the club. As Leah got older, though, she cut back on riding, and both she and Betty Jo put their horses out to pasture at a friend’s ranch.
Shortly before retiring, Betty Jo and Scott visited Eric, who was working at that time in Japan. This showed them that foreign travel was possible, and fun. Both Betty Jo and Scott retired officially in 2001, although both continued to do contract work for a while. This set the stage for twenty years of travelling: to vacation spots and on cruises. Betty Jo had arranged for a tour of Hawai’i starting on Sept. 12, 2001, which got delayed by a week! But she liked snorkeling off the Ka’anapali beach in Maui and the whale watching trips out of Lahaina harbor so much that she scheduled a return visit almost every year up through next April. As both Betty Jo and Scott finished their contract work in 2006, she began to schedule more ambitious trips: a bus and train tour of Alaska plus a cruise down the Inland Passage from Seward to Vancouver; river cruises above the recently completed dam on the Yangtze river, up the Danube from Bucharest to Nuremberg, and up the Douro from Porto to Pinhao, Portugal; tours in Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and England; ocean cruises through the Baltic Sea from Rotterdam to St. Petersburg, down the Palmer Peninsula in Antarctica, and along the Norwegian coast; and a train trip from Vancouver to Kamloops, BC. Given the time, Betty Jo intended to keep going. Two river cruises were scheduled for this year (2022); in Holland for the tulips and down the Rhine from Nuremburg to Amsterdam.
Throughout her life, Betty Jo had pet cats and dogs. In addition, she was an annual donor to various wildlife funds and rescue organizations. She also took great comfort from her church work, joining the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints when she lived in San Jose. She sang in the choir and sometimes led the music.