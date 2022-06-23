Betty June (BJ) Meier

BJ Meier: wife, mom, friend, quilter. A life well-lived and filled with love and laughter. BJ was born in Clayton, New Mexico to Nordessa and Neil P. Bolt. Her best friend growing up was her younger brother, Jerry Bolt. They teased and rough-housed as youngsters until he grew up and was a little bigger than her, and then she looked up to him for the rest of her life. BJ married Virgil Meier April 30, 1955. Virgil showed up to their first date wearing a cowboy hat and driving a purple Cadillac, and BJ was smitten. After their wedding, they quickly produced five children: Randy, Toni, Rory, Tim and Vanessa. Her children and subsequent grandchildren were her pride and joy. BJ and Virg lived for many years in Southern California where BJ was a homemaker. Her artistic flair was on display when she painted the front door of one of their first homes red, unheard of at that time. She wasn’t afraid to paint walls orange or red, or green swirls and continued this adventuresome spirit throughout her life.
In 1978, they moved to a 40-acre ranch, where they built their dream home and spent hours working in the yard and on various projects around the house. They were firm believers in doing things themselves, often eliciting help from their kids with the big projects. They taught their kids many life lessons about the value of working hard, learning new skills and the value of stick-to-it-ness.
In 2004, BJ and Virg moved to Livermore where they found more laughter and love in their final years. The move was prompted, in part, due to Virg’s ailing health from Alzheimer’s and his physical disability. BJ found a support system in Livermore that allowed both to continue to thrive. BJ made new friends — Jackie Partain, Judy Bouthhillier and Tina Palomad — from the swimming classes she took at Robert Livermore Community Center. She loved these friends dearly and enjoyed their friendship and companionship over her final years.
BJ jumped into quilting fulltime and joined Amador Valley Quilters (AVQ) shortly after moving to Livermore. She loved everything related to quilting and was a prolific quilter, donating many quilts and making an equal amount to share with family and friends. Our best estimate is that she made a little more than 1,000 quilts from 2004 until her death. She looked forward to Cut Ups, Techna gals and monthly AVQ meetings and even held the role of secretary for a year. After a brief battle with cancer, BJ died peacefully at home surrounded by her children.
A special memorial service will be held on June 30 (her birthday) at noon, with a reception following from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Livermore. Please come and celebrate BJ’s life with us on this special day (please no perfumes or colognes). In lieu of donations, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.