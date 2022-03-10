Betty Louise Taber Martinez departed her loving family on Feb. 14, 2022. Betty was born in Fremont, California, on Feb. 1, to Mary Emma and the late Willard Taber. She grew up primarily in Livermore, California, and was a 1984 graduate of Livermore High School.
Betty is survived by her two children, Dillon and Leanna. She raised her children with love and devotion in Miami, Florida, with her late husband, John Martinez. Betty is also survived by her siblings who loved her dearly, Steven Taber, Pamela Roederer and Minnie Becker.
As a licensed, vocational nurse, Betty was known for her compassion, hard work ethic and unconditional care. Betty’s family remembers her fondly as a loving mom, the life of the party, the "favorite Aunt" the “fun cousin" beloved sibling and adoring, attentive daughter. She was truly a light in the lives of all that knew her. Per Betty's wishes, her family will hold a private ceremony.