Beverly was born in June 1935 in Georgia to parents Wilbur and Evelyn Rowand.
She attended school in Tennessee, graduating from Morristown High School in 1953. She graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina with a major in Spanish. Her love of the Spanish language led her to accept a position with the State Department of Foreign Service in the U.S. Embassy in Montevideo, Uruguay. There, she met Bob Johnson, a Marine Security Guard at the embassy, and after their tours of duty ended, they returned to the states and were married. Their son, Eric, was born in North Carolina.
Eventually divorced from Bob, Beverly married Fred Cavin. They were happily married for 43 years, until he proceeded her in death in 2013.
In her life, Beverly held many different jobs, including secretary, bookkeeper, and substitute teacher. She enjoyed writing poetry and informal essays, taking classes, and loved literature, music, and white, sandy beaches. She was an active volunteer for more than 40 years in the Valley Care Auxiliary, was a longtime volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in Livermore, and also donated her time to Open Heart Kitchen. She was a member of Amador Questers, Asbury United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Women. She also served on the Board of Directors of United Veterans Services.
Beverly is survived by her loving son, Eric Johnson of Livermore, and four grandchildren. At her request, no services will be held. If you wish, you may send a donation to the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Beverly's memory.