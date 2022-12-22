OBIT - Beverly Cavin.jpg

Beverly was born in June 1935 in Georgia to parents Wilbur and Evelyn Rowand.

She attended school in Tennessee, graduating from Morristown High School in 1953. She graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina with a major in Spanish. Her love of the Spanish language led her to accept a position with the State Department of Foreign Service in the U.S. Embassy in Montevideo, Uruguay. There, she met Bob Johnson, a Marine Security Guard at the embassy, and after their tours of duty ended, they returned to the states and were married. Their son, Eric, was born in North Carolina.