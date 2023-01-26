OBIT - Beverly Lundell.jpg

On the evening of Jan. 9, 2023, Beverly (Smith) Lundell of Livermore died at the age of 92. Born to Elmer and Nettie Lee Jernigan in Little Rock, Arkansas. The family moved to Oakland, California in 1938. After graduating from Oakland Tech, she and her high school sweetheart Darrell Smith, eloped. Together they had five children: Deborah Barbone, Teri Mello, Dave Smith, Liz Oettinger and Chris Lundell. Years later, Bev married Bud Lundell and helped to raise his three children; Ed Lundell, Judy Tanna and Lisa Lundell.

She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.