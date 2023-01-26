On the evening of Jan. 9, 2023, Beverly (Smith) Lundell of Livermore died at the age of 92. Born to Elmer and Nettie Lee Jernigan in Little Rock, Arkansas. The family moved to Oakland, California in 1938. After graduating from Oakland Tech, she and her high school sweetheart Darrell Smith, eloped. Together they had five children: Deborah Barbone, Teri Mello, Dave Smith, Liz Oettinger and Chris Lundell. Years later, Bev married Bud Lundell and helped to raise his three children; Ed Lundell, Judy Tanna and Lisa Lundell.
She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bev always said she had a gypsy soul and lived an exciting life. Spending most of her childhood in Oakland, California she shared memories of attending the World’s Fair on Treasure Island, riding her bike around Oakland and Berkeley, and attending the movies with her brother, Homer Jernigan.
Darrell and Bev operated the Rock House Restaurant in Livermore during the early sixties until divorce struck in 1964. Later Bev married Bud Lundell from Piedmont, California. The family of five children grew to eight. Living on Monticello Avenue, the house was always full of family and friends.
In the early 1980’s, Bev transitioned from homemaker to a career. She earned her degree in psychology from Mills College, followed by training under world-renowned PhD Hypnotherapists Helen Womback and Frieda Morris of Berkeley, California. Together they traveled throughout India and Europe teaching past-life regression hypnosis.
Having an adventurous spirit, Bev moved often, living in Piedmont, Berkeley, Oakland, Santa Cruz, Sunol, Pleasanton and Sonora, coming full circle back to Livermore to live out her final years being cared for by her children and a team of outstanding caregivers.
Bev’s legacy is passed on through her children whom she taught to look for the best in people, be honest, work hard, follow your own path, and always give generously. Her friends were deeply loved and felt blessed to have her in their lives.
Loving, snarky and fierce at times, Bev always joked and laughed to lighten any heaviness. She loved wild birds, grew beautiful gardens, dabbled in photography, doted on her dogs and cats, was an avid reader and loved art.
Bev is dearly missed and lives on in our hearts. Look for her in the Silver Linings…
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 3873 East Ave., Livermore, California.
The reception of life celebration immediately follows at the Hilton Garden Inn, Livermore, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests tax deductible donations be made to The Center for Re-Connecting with Nature at thecrwn.org.