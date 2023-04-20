Billie was born in the Midwest and moved to California with her parents, brother and sister at an early age. She graduated from Amador High School in 1950 and met her husband (Bob Hastings) in Pleasanton while still in high school. They married on June 30, 1950, and were married for 65 years. They purchased their first home in Livermore, California and raised three children; Sandi Garner (Tennessee), Allen Hastings (Live Oak, California), and Patti Wheeler (Turlock, California). She had four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Garner (Mike) and Patti Wheeler (Eric); four grandchildren, Jennifer Hastings, Brian Garner, Greg Garner and Sarah Lake; her brother Tom King (Fay) and sister Margie Schmidt (Randy). She was predeceased by her husband Bob and her son Allen.