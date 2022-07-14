Blanca Louise Haendler of Livermore, California passed away on the morning of June 10, 2022, at age 73. Blanca was born Nov. 22, 1948, to Helmut and Mildred Haendler of Lee, New Hampshire. She is survived by her partner of more the 40 years, Robert Cook; her brother Steve Haendler (Debbie) of Lee, New Hampshire; niece Sarah; nephews Max and Tucker; and grandniece Zoe. Other important people in her life include Patti Haendler, a longtime friend, and Bob’s two sons, Andrew and Daniel.
Blanca received her B.A. in chemistry from Goucher College in 1969 and her Ph.D. in chemistry from The Johns Hopkins University in 1975. She taught chemistry at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania until 1981 when she moved to California and worked as a research chemist at The Clorox Corporation. In 1986, she joined the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, initially working in the Laser Program and then, later, with the Hazardous Waste Group. In 1990, she was the first woman to chair the Chemistry at Interfaces Gordon Conference. She also occasionally taught chemistry at the local Livermore Valley Community College, as well as English with the READ Program at the Livermore Public Library. She retired in 2002.
She had a life-long love of classical music and sang for many years as an alto with the San Francisco Bach Choir under the direction of David Babbitt. Her other hobbies included American Indian fetish and mineral collecting, and PBS TV Mysteries. A celebration of her life will be planned for later in the year.