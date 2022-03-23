Dorothy Teresa Tirnetta also known as Dottie was 82 years old when she passed Feb. 19, 2022. Dottie was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on September 23, 1939. Dottie is survived by her husband of 54 years Robert Tirnetta, her two sons Rick and Douglas Tirnetta as well as her three grandchildren Kayla, Dana, and Joshua Tirnetta. Dottie was a mother of three children who were the lights of her life until she became a grandmother and loved every second of it. Dottie had a love for music and the baton she used to twirl in parades when she was younger. Dottie was a woman who never showed anything but love for the people near to her. Her bright blue eyes always lit up any room she walked in. She will always be remembered as our blue-eyed beauty who will forever be loved and missed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Tirnetta and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Zachary Tirnetta.
