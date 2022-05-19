Bonnie Brown

Bonnie was born to Dorothy Selleck and Clyde Field in Oakland, California in February 1943. She graduated from Castlemont High School and went to work for Wells Fargo.
Bonnie married Harold Brown in September 1963 in Oakland. They moved to Livermore in 1967 and she became a stay-at-home mom, raising three sons. Bonnie was married to Harold for 58 years, enjoying her family and friends, as well as family trips, going to the movies and exploring new places to enjoy dinners with her family.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her oldest son Greg in 1978 and her mother in 1996. Bonnie is survived by Harold, her sons Mike and Jeff, her grandchildren Thomas and Lindsay and her daughter-in-law Carol.
A public service was held for Bonnie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Stanford hospital or Hope Hospice.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Brown family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.