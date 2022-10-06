OBIT - Bonnie Gail McCamon.jpg

Bonnie Gail McCamon was born on Aug. 30, 1953, to Robert McCamon and Rose Elam McCamon. She had two sisters, Wanda Weber Crossland and Faith McCamon, as well as three brothers, David Winston Bloch, John McCamon and Jackie McCamon. 

Bonnie was a loving mother who always gave of herself to all three of her children: Lisa Kays Roddewig, Michael Kays and Kira. She believed in hard work and sacrifice in order to help others. She loved people and people loved her! Bonnie had true friends, and they were precious to her. Bonnie was compassionate, kind and funny. She was positive, encouraging and full of love. She had faith in God. Bonnie enjoyed going to the beach, times of laughter with friends and loving her family well. 