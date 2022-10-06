Bonnie Gail McCamon was born on Aug. 30, 1953, to Robert McCamon and Rose Elam McCamon. She had two sisters, Wanda Weber Crossland and Faith McCamon, as well as three brothers, David Winston Bloch, John McCamon and Jackie McCamon.
Bonnie was a loving mother who always gave of herself to all three of her children: Lisa Kays Roddewig, Michael Kays and Kira. She believed in hard work and sacrifice in order to help others. She loved people and people loved her! Bonnie had true friends, and they were precious to her. Bonnie was compassionate, kind and funny. She was positive, encouraging and full of love. She had faith in God. Bonnie enjoyed going to the beach, times of laughter with friends and loving her family well.
Bonnie contributed to her community. As President of her resident council, she helped to improve the residents’ quality of life. She worked to get funding for a childcare center, lights for the kids’ basketball court and helped head a project to provide nice work clothes for those entering employment, among many other things. She was designated Dublin, California’s “Citizen of the Year” in 1997, and “Woman of the Year” in1998 by California Senator Richard Rainey. Bonnie graduated from Cal State Hayward with a BA in psychology and a minor in criminal justice.
What will be remembered most of Bonnie is her love for people, her winning smile, her kindness and her laughter. She will be very missed by all who knew her. She is loved!
There will be a celebration of life on October 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Community Church, 2021 College Avenue, Livermore, California 94550.