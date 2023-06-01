OBIT - Bonnie Jean Lucas.jpg

Bonnie Jean Lucas, born Bonnie Jean Bell on Jan. 21, 1940, passed away April 2, 2023, at the good age of 81. She was born to Clarence and Nola Bell in Klamath Falls Oregon. Bonnie was the oldest of three children. She graduated from Klamath Falls Union High School, where she excelled and was a cheerleader for the Mighty Pelicans.