Bonnie Jean Lucas, born Bonnie Jean Bell on Jan. 21, 1940, passed away April 2, 2023, at the good age of 81. She was born to Clarence and Nola Bell in Klamath Falls Oregon. Bonnie was the oldest of three children. She graduated from Klamath Falls Union High School, where she excelled and was a cheerleader for the Mighty Pelicans.
Bonnie moved to Livermore, California in the early 60’s after marrying Charles Merlyn Black. They had three children together, Dennis, Julie and Kevin.
Bonnie was a great mom and supported her children in all their sports. Whether she was being a room mom, baseball mom or soccer mom you could certainly tell that she was devoted to her children. In addition to being devoted to her children, Bonnie also worked at the Lawrence Livermore Lab as the head cook in the central cafeteria.
In 1983 Bonnie married Vern Lucas. They both retired in 1989. Bonnie and Vern belonged to several groups including The Goodnews Bears, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and The White Shrine of Jerusalem. Both holding offices with The White Shrine, which allowed them to travel all over the United States with close friends. Bonnie and Vern loved traveling and visiting family in Idaho, Oregon and Missouri.
Bonnie loved cooking. Her lemon meringue pie and zucchini bread were famous among other recipes for close friends and family. She also enjoyed making keepsake crafts that we all treasure. Bonnie loved butterflies and made several different kinds for her lodge. She was also a member of the Precious Moments Chapel in Missouri and has left a wonderful collection of Precious Moments figurines for her great-grandchildren to appreciate.
In her later years Bonnie would keep busy making crocheted blankets, dish rags and potholders to give away to the church bizarre and to people that would visit her (so they would have something to remember her by).
Bonnie and Vern at one time had horses that kept them very busy. Vern and grandson Derek would ride in numerous parades every year. She loved animals and cherished the many dogs, cats and turtles that she had up until the end of her life. Bonnie loved movies. Old westerns and Hallmark movies were her favorites. She also treasured old rolling pins, farm equipment and loved music. You could often find her listening to various country and religious music artists.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Nola Bell, her brother Barry Bell and her great- grandparents all from Oregon. Also preceding her are both husbands, Charles Black and Vern Lucas; stepson Greg Lucas and great-granddaughter Riley Chan. She is survived by her sister Betty Lippold; cousins Robert and Albert Logan; her children Dennis Black, Julie Larson and Kevin Black; stepson Bob Lucas; grandchildren Derek Larson, Sarah Chan, Andy Black, Jason Lucas, Adam and Shannon. Great- grandchildren Carson and Mila Chan, Kensley Larson, Kaylee, Mackenzie, Riley and Benjamin Black and Makayla Ann Marie Cardenas. You will be missed Grandma Pelican, “peep peep.”
There will be a celebration of life for Bonnie Lucas at Callaghan’s Mortuary in Livermore on June 9, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: The Masonic Lodge scholarship funds, 119 South Livermore Ave, Livermore, California, 94550.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Lucas family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.