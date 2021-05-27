Bonnie Mae Jordan Jupina, age 79, of Whiteville, North Carolina, quietly faded from this world on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
She was with her husband of 60 years, Jerry, who cared for her at home, and unconditionally stayed by her side throughout her more than nine-year battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Bonnie was born on Dec. 13, 1941, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to the late James Donald and Leah Mae Shearer Jordan. Survivors include her husband, Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Jupina of the home; daughters, Vicki DiMuzio of Whiteville, Valeri Jardine of Poway, California, and Veronica Jupina-Keathley of Livermore; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and an abundance of beloved family and friends.
Bonnie, Bonnie Mae, Mom, MeMaw, Mrs. Jupina … devoted her life to her family, church, community, the children, art ... she touched the lives of so many with her disciplined, yet loving ways. She spent her time working and volunteering for the schools, libraries, churches, and community organizations in Livermore and in Whiteville. She enjoyed RV’ing across the United States numerous times with Jerry upon retirement. A life well lived and blessed.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations please be sent to Liberty Home Care and Hospice, who were instrumental in lovingly help Jerry with the care of Bonnie at home for the past two and half years, at 46 McNeill Plaza, Suite 105, Whiteville, NC 28472 or 910-642-5808.