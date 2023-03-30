OBIT - Bonnie Mary Bruton.png

The earth became a dimmer place when Bonnie Bruton, mother, grammy, sister, aunt and cherished friend left it on Feb. 25, 2023. Bonnie passed away peacefully in her home of 36 years in Livermore, she was 77.

Bonnie was the laughter, love and sense of adventure that bestows upon us such indescribable appreciation for life. The care and pride that she put into every day impacted anyone she met; whether they were family, friends or strangers, everyone was able to learn and grow from her strong example. Her life was full of passion for her family, for her work, for her community. Bonnie created a lasting legacy within the Tri-Valley area, and her dedication will continue to bring happiness for generations to come.