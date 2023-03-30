The earth became a dimmer place when Bonnie Bruton, mother, grammy, sister, aunt and cherished friend left it on Feb. 25, 2023. Bonnie passed away peacefully in her home of 36 years in Livermore, she was 77.
Bonnie was the laughter, love and sense of adventure that bestows upon us such indescribable appreciation for life. The care and pride that she put into every day impacted anyone she met; whether they were family, friends or strangers, everyone was able to learn and grow from her strong example. Her life was full of passion for her family, for her work, for her community. Bonnie created a lasting legacy within the Tri-Valley area, and her dedication will continue to bring happiness for generations to come.
Bonnie graduated from the eighth grade at Sunol Glen School and Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Class of 1963. Bonnie loved the towns of Sunol and Pleasanton. She was employed at Scholastic Books in Pleasanton and retired from the Alameda County Fair where she worked for 18 years.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Amy McCullough, son-in-law David McCullough and beloved grandson, Brandon McCullough (Ali) and Colton McCullough (Mel); brother, John Bruton (Elena), sister, Diane Larsen (Gary) and sister-in-law, Linda Bruton. She was the fun “Aunt Bon” to several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her father, William Bruton; mother, Barbara Bruton; brother, Bill Bruton and Edward Inderbitzen (Amy’s Dad).
A celebration of life will be held in her honor on April 13, (her birthday) at 1:00 p.m. in The Farmhouse at the Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. The family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to: The Museum on Main, 603 Main St., Pleasanton, California 94566, or The Sunol Repertory Theater (SRT), P.O. Box 282, Sunol, California, 94586.