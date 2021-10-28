Brandon Todd Burchfield was born Dec. 28, 1974 in Modesto, California and passed away Sept. 8, 2021 at the age of 46. He is survived by his two daughters Emily and Haley and son-in-law Garrett Bailey.
Unfortunately, he did not have a chance to meet his first granddaughter, Maeve Aoife Bailey who was born Sept. 30, 2021.
He leaves behind his parents Dan and Kim, loving brother Eric Troy, sister-in-law Rosylen, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial will be at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore, 94550 on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Burchfield family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
