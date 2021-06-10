Brian passed away in his sleep May 9, 2021, at the age of 63 in his home in Pleasanton.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1957, at St. Paul’s Hospital in Livermore, California. He attended Marylin Avenue, Junction Avenue and graduated from Granada High in 1975. He was a long-haul truck driver for many years. He then went to work in construction with Amoroso Construction and Peck & Hiller. He worked for many years in this field before he went into the concrete and special inspection field, working until he retired in 2019 from Testing Engineers.
His hobbies were abalone diving, fishing, NASCAR, and San Jose Sharks Hockey. He loved working with wood, making many special custom pieces of furniture, including making cribs for family members. Brian was a man with many talents and will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly Nichols and Elden Booth Williams. He is survived by his wife, Susan Williams, of 29 years; his daughter, Michelle Williams; and his two pugs, Poppy and Luna. He is also survived by his sister, Nanette Wyckoff (Jerry), and their children, Christopher, Danielle, and Joshua; his great niece, Skylar Wyckoff of Livermore; and his brother, Kevin Williams (Michelle) and their children, Lauren, Reece, Riley and Hannah of Austin, Texas.
There will be a celebration of Life June 27, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Singing Winemaker (Tesla Vintners) at 5143 Tesla Road, Livermore CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Tiny Paws Pug Rescue P.O. Box 281 Aptos, CA 95001.