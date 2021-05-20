Love the people that God gives you, cause one day he’ll want them back.
Brian Garth Tavasci, loved by many, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer, at his Livermore, California, home on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian was born in Fortuna, California, on July 4, 1957. Over the years, he and his family lived in various cities between Eureka and Union City, California.
Brian was a curious and industrious child. At the age of 2, he escaped from his backyard by stacking boxes and using a stick to open the latched gate. He was found safe, walking on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. When a kind soul offered a free puppy to Brian at a service station across the street, Brian waited until the owner was gone to take his new friend home. Cassius, a German shepherd and Whippet mix, was the family dog for years.
Brian secured his first job at age 7, working at the liquor and candy department in the P&X Market right in front of his home in Hayward. He asked for the job, they said yes, and he was paid in candy and Slurpees. He also managed to get free watermelons in season from delivery drivers.
Early on, he worked as a dishwasher at Stella D’Oro. He was a butcher. He learned plumbing and carpentry in Eureka from Terry Ford and his uncle, Gino Birindelli. He used those skills helping family and friends with plumbing, building backyard structures, fences and whatever he could to help. He eventually went to work for Atari and various companies in the Silicon Valley, ending up as a warehouse manager at Asteelflash, where he excelled.
If you needed something, Brian would make it happen. He took care of his people and they loved him.
He continued working while under chemotherapy, and his workers took care of him by bringing homemade lunches for him.
Brian loved to have fun, with motorcycle racing, men’s softball, swimming, boating, camping, golfing, family trips to Disneyland and Hawaii, family reunions, entertaining, and occasional trips to Reno or Las Vegas for roulette. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and hard-top racing. He was a longtime fan of the Oakland A’s and The San Francisco 49ers. Brian was a great cook. His Papa T’s pancakes and Sunday pot roast as well as his Martha Stewart Thanksgiving meal were legendary.
Brian lived life and stories about those adventures kept everyone entertained and laughing.
Brian was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Byron and Miriam Tavasci. He is survived by his wife, Donna McCall Tavasci; his children, Nicholas Tavasci, Kristina Jaimes (Nate), and Steven Tavasci (Laurie Bell); and grandchildren, Faith Tavasci, Isaiah Tavasci, and Alexis Jaimes. He also leaves behind a sister, Karen Johnson (Veit); brother, Lane Tavasci; and sister, Jeanne Demote (Rick); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Vitas Hospice for their care and the exceptional love and care from Steven, Kristina, Donna and Laurie, as well as Bob Angelo, who organized a beautiful reunion of family and friends who got to celebrate Brian before he passed.