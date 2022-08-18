Brian Gerard Perry

Brian Perry, age 64, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on the evening of July 20 after years of bravely fighting a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer. Born in Boston, Brian was the son and third of four children of the late Edward J. and Anne C. Perry. He grew up in Falmouth, Massachusetts and went on to graduate from Southeastern Massachusetts University (now U-Mass Dartmouth) in 1980. Brian moved to the Bay Area in 1990, where he married and had two sons with his former wife Lori, with the family ultimately settling in Livermore over 20 years ago.
Brian was a talented artist with a keen visual eye, studying graphic design during his time in university. He followed a career in the field, doing contract graphic design work for such clients as Northeastern University and Citibank, among many others. Later in life, Brian worked as a forms analyst for CSAA, where he was a treasured member of his work community.
An avid sports lover since his days playing high school basketball on Cape Cod, Brian never stopped cheering on his favorite New England sports teams, proudly coaching for his son’s Granada Little League baseball team. When he wasn’t rooting for the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots, Brian enjoyed spending his free time reading about history and tapping into his love for the arts. Combining his appreciation for art and history, he created detailed dioramas of historical scenes in his spare time. As gifts for his loved ones, Brian handcrafted woodworking ornaments and unique holiday cards, which will remain deeply cherished. Despite his own best efforts adhering to a no-pets policy, Brian found a loving companion in a young stray cat named Timmy, providing him with food, water, shelter and even taking the time to install a cat door in spite of his declining health. This was just one of many major household projects Brian took on in his final years, showing a fierce commitment to the home and family he created and loved until the end. We’ll take care of Timmy for you, Dad.
Brian was beloved by family, friends, neighbors and coworkers alike for the unflinching kindness and generosity he showed to all who were lucky enough to know him. Ever the gentleman, he was a devoted and adoring father, brother, uncle and friend. Brian is survived by his sons, Matthew and Grant Perry, both of Livermore, as well as his former wife, Lori Perry of Belmont. He was the loving brother of Barbara (Jay) Brien of Scituate and John G. “Jack” (Susie) Perry of Pocasset and uncle of Kyle Brien of Scituate, Molly (Tim) Folan of Pembroke and Joey, Tom and Davis Perry of Pocasset. Brian was also the brother of the late Edward Perry of Falmouth and uncle of the late Grace Brien of Scituate.
A celebration of life will be held for Brian in Scituate, Massachusetts on Sept. 25. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society, nanets.net/donate.