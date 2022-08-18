Brian Gerard Perry

Brian Perry, age 64, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on the evening of July 20 after years of bravely fighting a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer. Born in Boston, Brian was the son and third of four children of the late Edward J. and Anne C. Perry. He grew up in Falmouth, Massachusetts and went on to graduate from Southeastern Massachusetts University (now U-Mass Dartmouth) in 1980. Brian moved to the Bay Area in 1990, where he married and had two sons with his former wife Lori, with the family ultimately settling in Livermore over 20 years ago.

Brian was a talented artist with a keen visual eye, studying graphic design during his time in university. He followed a career in the field, doing contract graphic design work for such clients as Northeastern University and Citibank, among many others. Later in life, Brian worked as a forms analyst for CSAA, where he was a treasured member of his work community.