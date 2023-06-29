Brian Hall passed Tuesday, May 16 after fighting for two years against gastro-esophageal cancer. He loved good wine and mountain biking and had traveled extensively. He leaves behind his parents, Jerry and Evelyn, siblings Paul and Linda, and children Jessica and Jake.
