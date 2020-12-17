Brian was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and became a U.S. citizen at age 9, when his family relocated to California.
Brian began his career in parks and recreation in Foster City, California. Brian loved the small-town feel of Livermore and eventually went to work for LARPD; he retired after more than 25 years of service. Brian participated in many professional organizations over the course of his career, and worked with many of the community groups here in Livermore. He made many friends along the way.
Brian was called “AwPa” by his granddaughter, Juliet, from the time she could talk, and the nickname stuck. His family all call him AwPa.
Brian is survived by his wife, Christine; daughters, Jennifer Tibbetts (Livermore), Lindsay Tibbetts Heuer (Kurt; Redding, California); granddaughter, Juliet Jones (Livermore); brother, Barry Tibbetts (Oregon); sister, Lesley Tibbetts (San Diego); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life with his immediate family in Santa Cruz, California, a special place to Brian that holds many family memories. A memorial bench will be placed at his neighborhood park where he spent many hours with his granddaughter from the time she was born.