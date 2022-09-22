Brigitte Gim, age 87, of Livermore passed away with dignity and grace on Aug. 30, 2022, from an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.
Brigitte was born to Fritz and Erna Wolk in the city of Insterburg, East Prussia, a country which is now a part of Russia and Poland after WW-II, and lived in the nearby city of Goldap, East Prussia from 1938 until 1944.
Brigitte was a strong woman, generous and kind in heart and spirit, and loved by all that knew her. In July 1944 Brigitte aged 9 along with her mother and two sisters were forced to flee their East Prussia homeland, and move West as Russian troops moved in. After being captured in East Germany by the occupying Russian Troops in April 1945, Brigitte remembered it was on her 11th birthday in 1945 the family managed to escape over the East/West German border to freedom. Shortly thereafter they were reunited with their father in the village of Sebent in Northern Germany.
In 1952 Brigitte’s family, which now included a brother, moved to Hamburg Germany where Brigitte had an apprenticeship learning the skills of design and drafting at a large well drilling firm.
By the age of 21, Brigitte was ready to see more of the world and with a US Green card landed a job in Sewickly, Pennsylvania as a housemaid for a wealthy steel family. In Sept. 1955 when colleagues back in Germany told her of great job opportunities for drafters at the Cincinnati Milling Machine Company, she moved to Cincinnati, where she met her future husband, Harry Gim. They hit it off and were soon married in 1956.
The two wanted to move West, and Harry landed a job at the Lawrence Livermore Lab in 1960. Being a non-citizen, Brigitte worked at many job-shops in the valley until she obtained her US citizenship in 1963. She later joined the lab as a mechanical designer with the Laser Program working on the Shiva, Nova, and NIF projects, a job she loved, and one where she said she was always treated with respect and responsibility.
While the two were busy working, they were also busy building their own home. They bought a 15-acre ranch site in the Mt Diablo foothills on Morgan Territory Road. At the time they built their house there were no other homes within a mile in each direction. Home and ranch construction was an activity which continued for many years. They later began acquiring and selling additional land and raising cattle as a side business. Two passions which brought Brigitte much happiness and gratification over the years were gardening and her many pets.
Brigitte absolutely loved her life in the hills. As she would say, there is never a dull moment here, and took great joy in ever changing wildlife, flora and weather environments. Every trip up and down the hill meant something new to see and enjoy. Brigitte lived there for nearly 60 years.
Brigitte was a loving, devoted wife, married for 60+ years until Harry’s passing in Nov. 2017. She is survived by her sister Marianna (Fred) Deadrick of Livermore, and her brother Hanns-Jürgen Wolk of Pinneberg Germany, and many nieces and nephews from her and Harry’s families.
Please join us as we Celebrate the Life of Brigitte Gim to be held on Sept. 29, Brigitte’s 88th birthday, at 1 p.m. at the Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue in Livermore. www.CallaghanMortuary.com.
Brigitte’s family would like to thank the kind caregivers at the Bethany Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Open Heart Kitchen, or Hope Hospice in Brigitte’s name.
