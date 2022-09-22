OBIT - Brigitte Margarethe Gim.jpg

Brigitte Gim, age 87, of Livermore passed away with dignity and grace on Aug. 30, 2022, from an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.

Brigitte was born to Fritz and Erna Wolk in the city of Insterburg, East Prussia, a country which is now a part of Russia and Poland after WW-II, and lived in the nearby city of Goldap, East Prussia from 1938 until 1944.