Bruce was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania and moved with his family to Livermore as a young boy. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1967. He served in the Army in Panama and then came back to work at Lucky’s as a butcher. A few years later, he was hired to be the first park ranger at Sycamore Grove Park in Livermore and therein found his life’s purpose. Wherever there was a nature presentation, an Easter egg hunt or a moonlight walk, one could find Ranger Bruce. He delighted campers with stimulating activities as the ranger at Camp Shelly in South Lake Tahoe. He worked and lived at Sugarloaf Open Space in Walnut Creek for 21 years, where his Ancient Ways program on primitive weapons and technology was a highlight for the local community. Bruce proudly styled himself a butcher, baker and candlestick maker for all his varied skills and trades. He retired in 2016, settled in Sonora and became a docent for Columbia State Park where he portrayed a trapper and trader character affectionately known as “Tumbleweed.”
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Dolores Weidman, and his sister, Annette Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife, Deanne Weidman; his siblings, Les Weidman, Lynn Staysa and Jani Richards, and his beloved children, Robert Weidman, Jeremy Fones and Jennifer Holloway. He was adored by his six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts can be made via donations in Bruce Weidman’s name to: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park, P.O. Box 367, Columbia, California, 95310. Please wear bright colors, not black, to his Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on June 18, 2022, at Sugarloaf Open Space, 2161 Youngs Valley Road, Walnut Creek, California, 94596.