Dr. Bruce Walter Shore passed away in his sleep on Jan. 9, at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek, surrounded by family.
Bruce was born Feb. 27, 1935 in Visalia, and graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1952. He graduated from the College of the Pacific in 1956 and earned a Ph.D. from M.I.T. in 1960 in nuclear chemistry.
Dr. Shore worked at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory from 1971 until his official retirement in 2001. Before and during this period he also served on the faculty of Harvard College Observatory, Kansas State University and Imperial College in London. In 1997 he was awarded an Alexander von Humboldt prize and worked for a year at Technical University of Kaiserslautern in Germany. He returned there or to Technical University of Darmstadt annually through 2019 to present papers and participate in seminars in quantum optics. He was a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the Optical Society of America. He authored numerous scientific papers and six books in his field, the most recent of which, “Our Changing Views on Photons,” was published in 2020.
Bruce founded the M.I.T. water polo team and was a nationally ranked swimmer in his age group in his 40s. He was a gifted draftsman and cartoonist, self-penning a Christmas card in 1956 which would become a tradition lasting the next 64 years. He was a passionate banjo player throughout his life. Locally he was active in Livermore Rotary. Most of all Bruce treasured visiting with friends and family, particularly at the family cabin over plates of spaghetti and glasses of fine ale. He was an avid traveler and storyteller with an insatiable curiosity. He will be missed very much by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Randi, children Tim, Hilary, Hans, Leif and Derek, brother Dick and sister Betty, and 10 grandchildren. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Livermore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: University of the Pacific Attn: Advancement Services 3601 Pacific Avenue Stockton, California, 95211.