Calvin Gillespie passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 82, after a brave battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Medford, Oregon, to Dick and Bernice Gillespie, graduated from Crater High School in Central Point, Oregon, and earned an AAS degree from the Oregon Institute of Technology. Calvin joined the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Livermore in 1959 and worked there 42 years to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Clinton and Dinice; and is survived by his wife, Lidwina; his sons, Brent and Walter; and five grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St Michael's Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 4588 at PO Box 1007, Livermore CA 94551-1007.