Candiann Marie Melton

Candi Melton, a 23-year resident passed away peacefully at the age of 49, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at home with her longtime friend and companion by her side.
Candi was born on February 2, 1971, to Mike and Charleen De Wey. She grew up in Hollister, California, and graduated from San Benito High in 1989. From there, she continued her education at Gavilan College in Gilroy, California.
Candi's favorite past time was watching the San Jose Sharks hockey games, playing pool, and watching True Blood or Sons of Anarchy.
She was preceded by her parents, Mike and Charleen; and survived by her companion, Thomas Clark; her sister, June; her three children, Branden, Rebecca and Irene; her grandson, Xander; three nephews; and her extended family and friends.